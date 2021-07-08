CBK

Cobak is a community platform dedicated to cryptocurrencies, facilitating communication between crypto investors and projects by managing equal permissions within the community. Crypto projects engage with investors through forums tailored for each project, enabling cost-effective marketing. It also provides an ideal environment for community management through features like application push notifications, alerts, and pinning, allowing users to access necessary information promptly.

NameCBK

RankNo.563

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5.41%

Circulation Supply94,314,905

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9431%

Issue Date2021-07-08 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High16.31319095,2021-04-02

Lowest Price0.3886256781622459,2022-12-31

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

