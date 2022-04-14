CGN

Cygnus is a modular real yield layer and the first Web3 Instagram App Layer, designed to merge on-chain and off-chain assets in support of the creator economy. The network leverages the Cygnus Omnichain Liquidity Validation System (LVS) to provide scalable, secure, and efficient liquidity validation and staking infrastructure across EVM and non-EVM ecosystems. This framework facilitates sustainable staking yields, LVS fees, and ecosystem incentives for participants.

NameCGN

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

