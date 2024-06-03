CLASHUB

Clashub is an NFT card game that can offer a Play2Earn system in its token economy for all launched or upcoming NFT collections. The Clashub algorithm transforms NFTs owned by players into playing cards that can be used within the Clashub if NFTs belong to an approved collection. Players using these cards, fight their opponents and can earn CLASH Tokens.

NameCLASHUB

RankNo.8831

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply900,000,000

Total Supply900,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.026975612460007094,2024-06-03

Lowest Price0.000536016054711468,2025-05-19

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

