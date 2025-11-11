CMC20

The CoinMarketCap 20 Index DTF (CMC20) is a liquid index token powered by Reserve that tracks the CoinMarketCap 20 Index. The CMC20 Index is a benchmark designed to measure the performance of the top 20 cryptocurrency projects by market capitalization, as ranked by CoinMarketCap. It excludes stablecoins (i.e. USDT), tokens that are pegged to other crypto assets (i.e. WBTC or stETH), and assets with limited investability (e.g. potential litigation risk, or limited circulating liquidity). The index represents the broader cryptocurrency market while providing insight into the performance of a diverse set of digital assets.

NameCMC20

RankNo.8894

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4,659.18%

Circulation Supply34,224.56693739

Max Supply∞

Total Supply34,224.56693739

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High210.53539965828614,2025-11-11

Lowest Price170.55229919953078,2025-11-21

Public BlockchainBSC

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.