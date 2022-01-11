CNG

Changer allows users to seamlessly cross-chain swap between 10,000+ virtual assets. By combining the best of CeFi and DeFi, Changer will be the crypto one-stop shop for all users.

NameCNG

RankNo.6031

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply200,000,000

Total Supply200,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.7022420537018343,2022-01-11

Lowest Price0.002182786033446447,2024-09-19

Public BlockchainETH

