Alliance Games is a decentralized network that combines AI-powered game creation, a blockchain-integrated multiplayer network, and a distributed worker node system to redefine how games are built, hosted, and monetized. The native token, $COA, powers the entire ecosystem—used by developers to access infrastructure, by node operators to earn rewards, and by users to stake, govern, and unlock premium features.

RankNo.2078

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.17%

Circulation Supply414,416,666

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2072%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03474769210606202,2025-07-23

Lowest Price0.002438930435861606,2025-11-14

Public BlockchainBSC

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.