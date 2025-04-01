COLS

COINTEL is an AI-native crypto intelligence and education platform built to simplify Web3. With predictive insights, real-time news, scam detection, and gamified learning, COINTEL helps users cut through noise, stay protected, and master crypto.

NameCOLS

RankNo.1183

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.35%

Circulation Supply566,346,836

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0566%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.041637001905749906,2025-04-01

Lowest Price0.012301893662554117,2026-01-08

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

IntroductionCOINTEL is an AI-native crypto intelligence and education platform built to simplify Web3. With predictive insights, real-time news, scam detection, and gamified learning, COINTEL helps users cut through noise, stay protected, and master crypto.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

Loading...