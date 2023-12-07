COQ

Born from collective frenship, deeply rooted in memetics and humor, Coq Inu is not your average meme coin — it's a way of life.

NameCOQ

RankNo.520

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply69,420,000,000,000

Max Supply69,420,000,000,000

Total Supply69,420,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000006466899448268,2024-03-09

Lowest Price0.000000000320111495,2023-12-07

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

Sector

Social Media

