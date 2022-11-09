COW

CoW Protocol is a fully permissionless trading protocol that leverages batch auctions as its price finding mechanism. CoW Protocol uses batch auctions to maximize liquidity via Coincidence of Wants (CoWs) in addition to tapping all available on-chain liquidity whenever needed.

NameCOW

RankNo.242

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)10.69%

Circulation Supply420,152,537.80904406

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4201%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.2067017788875543,2024-12-25

Lowest Price0.04017878128090094,2022-11-09

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionCoW Protocol is a fully permissionless trading protocol that leverages batch auctions as its price finding mechanism. CoW Protocol uses batch auctions to maximize liquidity via Coincidence of Wants (CoWs) in addition to tapping all available on-chain liquidity whenever needed.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.