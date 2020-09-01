CPH

CPH is the native utility token for the Cypherium blockchain and plays an integral role in fueling the platform. CPH can be used to send transactions or execute smart contracts. Thanks to Cypherium’s hybrid consensus mechanism, which incorporates HotStuff BFT and Proof-of-Work, the Cypherium blockchain processes tens of thousands of CPH transactions and the mining prevents unauthorized new CPH from being generated.

NameCPH

RankNo.1502

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply382,951,230

Max Supply8,428,000,000

Total Supply6,828,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0454%

Issue Date2020-09-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.25 USDT

All-Time High0.19854994089735145,2021-11-29

Lowest Price0.002529181439634382,2024-10-02

Public BlockchainCPH2

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

