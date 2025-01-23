CRTAI

CRTAI NETWORK is a project that aims to provide innovative solutions by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies. This project operates in various fields such as decentralized finance (DeFi), AI-powered trading bots, staking systems, and user-friendly AI chatbots.

NameCRTAI

RankNo.2358

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.06%

Circulation Supply352,900,942

Max Supply0

Total Supply560,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.004467357472202423,2025-01-23

Lowest Price0.000837122987654297,2025-05-28

Public BlockchainBSC

