CRU

Crust Network is a decentralized cloud storage provider which was designed to realize our three core values: decentralization, privacy, and assurance. Crust supports multiple storage-layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes instant accessible on-chain storage functions to users. Crustʼs technical stack is also capable of supporting data manipulation and computing. Crust Network has three main functions: NFT and Metaverse Metadata storage, personal file storage, and Website/dApp hosting.

NameCRU

RankNo.1916

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.37%

Circulation Supply14,138,569

Max Supply0

Total Supply35,025,067.043

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High179.08981499,2021-04-12

Lowest Price0.0678357252296676,2025-04-27

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionCrust Network is a decentralized cloud storage provider which was designed to realize our three core values: decentralization, privacy, and assurance. Crust supports multiple storage-layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes instant accessible on-chain storage functions to users. Crustʼs technical stack is also capable of supporting data manipulation and computing. Crust Network has three main functions: NFT and Metaverse Metadata storage, personal file storage, and Website/dApp hosting.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.