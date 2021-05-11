CSPR

Casper is a proof of stake blockchain network optimized for enterprise and developer adoption. The Casper Network is the first live blockchain built off the Correct-by-Construction (CBC) Casper specification, allowing the network to create sustainable new markets and unlock value by tokenizing nearly any asset without compromising performance or security. Activity on Casper is governed by CSPR, the network’s native token.

NameCSPR

RankNo.243

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply13,111,407,439

Max Supply0

Total Supply13,574,592,509

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-05-11 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.36330943,2021-05-12

Lowest Price0.006247679314270495,2024-11-04

Public BlockchainCSPR

IntroductionCasper is a proof of stake blockchain network optimized for enterprise and developer adoption. The Casper Network is the first live blockchain built off the Correct-by-Construction (CBC) Casper specification, allowing the network to create sustainable new markets and unlock value by tokenizing nearly any asset without compromising performance or security. Activity on Casper is governed by CSPR, the network’s native token.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.