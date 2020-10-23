CTK

CertiK Chain is a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. It aims to act as the basis where blockchain infrastructure and decentralized applications can be built securely.

CTK

RankNo.541

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.97%

Circulation Supply146,456,894

Max Supply0

Total Supply146,456,894

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.97401699,2021-04-06

Lowest Price0,2020-10-23

BSC

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

CTK/USDT
CertiK
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (CTK)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Open Positions (0)
CTK/USDT
CertiK
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (CTK)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
