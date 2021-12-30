CWEB

Coinweb addresses fundamental problems with current blockchain technology. Coinweb aims to be the first general-purpose blockchain platform to deliver true interoperability for real world usage. To achieve this, we are actively approaching collaboration with traditional businesses. The core building block at the foundation of Coinweb’s unique approach is the InChain architecture. It is the InChain architecture that allows Coinweb dApps to deliver our radical new solutions to fundamental problems. InChain architecture makes it possible to take maximum advantage of blockchain interoperability with fewer tradeoffs. The InChain architecture proves the state of a blockchain in a different way. This has huge implications for the Coinweb platform and dApps. With this new approach, it is possible to retain properties of the underlying chains and dramatically increase the efficiency and usefulness of dApps.

NameCWEB

RankNo.1081

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply2,381,575,523.392839

Max Supply0

Total Supply7,606,600,316.36441

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2291046336121001,2021-12-30

Lowest Price0.002591508009333228,2024-08-31

Public BlockchainETH

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

