C

Chainbase is building the Hyperdata Network for AI — a foundational layer for the DataFi era. We transform fragmented onchain signals into structured, verifiable, and AI-ready data, enabling permissionless coordination between agents, apps, and humans. With over 500 billion+ data calls, a vibrant community of 20,000+ developers, and 8,000+ project integrations, Chainbase powers a decentralized data economy where data becomes capital: composable, monetizable, and open to all.

Name: C

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply: 1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public Blockchain: BASE

Sector

Social Media

