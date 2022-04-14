DANTE

Dante Games is an AI-powered gaming ecosystem redefining the future of GameFi. Our advanced AI Layer delivers intelligent gaming agents, dynamic esports tournaments, and seamless blockchain integration. We combine AAA-quality games with next-gen AI tools that empower players and developers, creating a universe of evolving, interconnected worlds where skill, strategy, and community drive real rewards. This is #GameFiReborn — a movement where AI meets gaming to unleash unstoppable fun, competition, and sustainable value.

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Public BlockchainIMMUTABLE

