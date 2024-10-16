DBR

deBridge is DeFi’s internet of liquidity, enabling real-time movement of assets and information across the DeFi landscape. Without the bottlenecks and risks of liquidity pools, deBridge can power all type of cross-chain interactions with deep liquidity, tight spreads, and guaranteed rates.

NameDBR

RankNo.750

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.63%

Circulation Supply1,829,293,597

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply9,999,997,159.600344

Circulation Rate0.1829%

Issue Date2024-10-16 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05499267372684524,2024-12-21

Lowest Price0.013910476857044492,2025-04-20

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductiondeBridge is DeFi’s internet of liquidity, enabling real-time movement of assets and information across the DeFi landscape. Without the bottlenecks and risks of liquidity pools, deBridge can power all type of cross-chain interactions with deep liquidity, tight spreads, and guaranteed rates.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
DBR/USDT
deBridge
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (DBR)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
DBR/USDT
deBridge
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (DBR)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...