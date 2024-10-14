DEEP

DeepBook is a next-generation decentralized central limit order book (CLOB) built on Sui. DeepBook leverages Sui's parallel execution, sub-second latency, and low transaction fees to bring a highly performant, laser-fast on-chain exchange.

RankNo.112

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.84%

Circulation Supply3,151,000,000

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3151%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.34355096308425953,2025-01-19

Lowest Price0.010748527064621403,2024-10-14

Public BlockchainSUI

