DEGO

DEGO is a brand new concept to realize a sustainable DeFi ecosystem. DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept to combine different products into one system to achieve the effect of 1+1>2. As the governance token of the ecosystem released on the Ethereum blockchain, DEGO gives users the right to participate in the DEGODAO governance system by staking DEGO after obtaining UNI-V2LP. DEGO can be used for ecosystem governance, mortgages, fees and other scenarios.

NameDEGO

RankNo.538

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)96,76%

Circulation Supply20 997 212,63267069

Max Supply21 000 000

Total Supply21 000 000

Circulation Rate0.9998%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High33.82069595,2021-03-14

Lowest Price0.426268683664,2020-09-22

Public BlockchainETH

DEGO is a brand new concept to realize a sustainable DeFi ecosystem. DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept to combine different products into one system to achieve the effect of 1+1>2. As the governance token of the ecosystem released on the Ethereum blockchain, DEGO gives users the right to participate in the DEGODAO governance system by staking DEGO after obtaining UNI-V2LP. DEGO can be used for ecosystem governance, mortgages, fees and other scenarios.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
DEGO/USDT
dego.finance
