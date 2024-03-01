DEVVE

DevvE is the layer 1 token on the DevvX blockchain. At ⅓billionth the energy of Bitcoin, 1/10millionth the cost of Ethereum and infinite TPS, DevvE serves as the intermediary and liquidity mechanism for assets on devv.exchange. Users contribute DevvE into a revolutionary liquidity system to earn rewards from market making, exchange fees and instant payments. Trades are routed via DevvE as the primary shared digital asset, removing fractured liquidity. DevvExchange is fully compliant and non-custodial with Contingent Transaction Sets for Mathematically Instant Settlement, Privacy, Fraud & Loss protections, making it the safest platform to store and trade digital assets.

NameDEVVE

RankNo.564

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.75%

Circulation Supply90,766,105.7195801

Max Supply300,000,000

Total Supply120,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3025%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.138329606241538,2024-03-01

Lowest Price0.1363905146686964,2024-09-13

Public BlockchainETH

