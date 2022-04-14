DGGO

Dango Planet is a BNBChain-based, AI-driven cross-chain swap platform — starting with BRC20 on Bitcoin and scaling to EVM chains, Solana, Sui, and eventually every network. Issue a natural-language command to our LLM-powered AI Agent, and it will execute the swap, optimize the trading route and gas fees, and deliver real-time buy/hold/sell signals. Key Features: AI Agent & LLM Integration, Cross-Chain Bridge & Routing, Route & Gas Optimization, Real-Time Trading Signals, Enterprise-Grade Security.

NameDGGO

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

