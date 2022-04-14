DIGI

DIGI is a GameFi project built on the Telegram platform. Designed to operate entirely within Telegram without requiring a separate website or app, it offers exceptional accessibility and scalability. Users can play games directly in Telegram, earn DIGI tokens through gameplay, and utilize them in various ways. By focusing on a pure in-game economy, DIGI aims to create an ecosystem that is easy for anyone to join and enjoy.

NameDIGI

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

