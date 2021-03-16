DKA

dKargo platform issues DKA tokens for participants’ interaction on the platform. DKA tokens are cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. They can be traded through exchanges and converted into fiat money.

NameDKA

RankNo.430

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply4,686,666,667

Max Supply5,000,000,000

Total Supply5,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9373%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.70604547,2021-03-16

Lowest Price0.014004343218990514,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

