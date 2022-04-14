DKT

dKloud offers a cost-effective and scalable alternative to traditional cloud solutions by bridging Decentralized Cloud Resources (DePIN) to enterprise customers. Our mission is to connect Infrastructure, Resource Orchestration, Performance Metrics.

NameDKT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductiondKloud offers a cost-effective and scalable alternative to traditional cloud solutions by bridging Decentralized Cloud Resources (DePIN) to enterprise customers. Our mission is to connect Infrastructure, Resource Orchestration, Performance Metrics.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.