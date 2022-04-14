DRG

DragonSwap is the native liquidity hub on Sei Network. It serves as the native automated market maker (AMM) on Sei and supports multiple liquidity types, including constant product (XYK) pools, concentrated liquidity pools, and permissionless yield farms to incentivize liquidity provision across a range of trading pairs.

NameDRG

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSEIEVM

IntroductionDragonSwap is the native liquidity hub on Sei Network. It serves as the native automated market maker (AMM) on Sei and supports multiple liquidity types, including constant product (XYK) pools, concentrated liquidity pools, and permissionless yield farms to incentivize liquidity provision across a range of trading pairs.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.