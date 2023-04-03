DST

DAYSTARTER is a Web3 lifestyle platform that gamifies daily routines and delivers personalized astrology-based content. Built to bridge the gap between everyday habits and digital assets, DAYSTARTER rewards users with points for their engagement in the mobile app — which can be converted into $DST tokens through the DAYSTARTER Web portal.

NameDST

RankNo.3911

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High9.000678643817682,2023-04-03

Lowest Price0.000580213942630201,2023-06-04

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionDAYSTARTER is a Web3 lifestyle platform that gamifies daily routines and delivers personalized astrology-based content. Built to bridge the gap between everyday habits and digital assets, DAYSTARTER rewards users with points for their engagement in the mobile app — which can be converted into $DST tokens through the DAYSTARTER Web portal.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.