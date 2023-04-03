DST

DAYSTARTER is a Web3 lifestyle platform that gamifies daily routines and delivers personalized astrology-based content. Built to bridge the gap between everyday habits and digital assets, DAYSTARTER rewards users with points for their engagement in the mobile app — which can be converted into $DST tokens through the DAYSTARTER Web portal.

NameDST

RankNo.3911

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High9.000678643817682,2023-04-03

Lowest Price0.000580213942630201,2023-06-04

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionDAYSTARTER is a Web3 lifestyle platform that gamifies daily routines and delivers personalized astrology-based content. Built to bridge the gap between everyday habits and digital assets, DAYSTARTER rewards users with points for their engagement in the mobile app — which can be converted into $DST tokens through the DAYSTARTER Web portal.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
DST/USDT
Daystarter
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (DST)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
DST/USDT
--
--
‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (DST)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...