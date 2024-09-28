DYNA

DynaChain is a Health-Fi platform that leverages blockchain technology to reward users for adopting healthier lifestyles, targeting individuals who are health-conscious and interested in the benefits of integrating wellness with digital finance.

NameDYNA

RankNo.1452

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,31

Circulation Supply89.209.358,98530631

Max Supply500.000.000

Total Supply500.000.000

Circulation Rate0.1784%

Issue Date2024-09-28 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0,5 USDT

All-Time High3.6457212324107515,2024-09-29

Lowest Price0.04063908344680659,2025-04-08

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionDynaChain is a Health-Fi platform that leverages blockchain technology to reward users for adopting healthier lifestyles, targeting individuals who are health-conscious and interested in the benefits of integrating wellness with digital finance.

Sector

Social Media

