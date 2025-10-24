EDENA

EDENA operates government-approved Security Token Offering (STO) exchanges across ASEAN and MENA regions, tokenizing real-world assets including carbon credits and real estate. With partnerships in Indonesia and Egypt, we're building infrastructure for trillion-dollar asset tokenization markets.

NameEDENA

RankNo.929

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)9.31%

Circulation Supply7,548,255

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0075%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High10.001514614497738,2025-10-24

Lowest Price1.7809586417233862,2026-01-08

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

EDENA
