EIGEN

EigenLayer is a set of smart contracts on Ethereum that allows consensus layer Ether (ETH) and other stakers of ERC-20s to opt in to validating new software modules built on top of the Ethereum ecosystem.

NameEIGEN

RankNo.118

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)66.64%

Circulation Supply304,179,530.81670123

Max Supply

Total Supply1,727,718,329.875395

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.651838515776891,2024-12-17

Lowest Price0.6687837939049447,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

