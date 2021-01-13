EL

Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities.

NameEL

RankNo.831

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply4,809,968,904.182198

Max Supply7,000,000,000

Total Supply6,803,300,704.688

Circulation Rate0.6871%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06948144,2021-04-01

Lowest Price0.00068517,2021-01-13

Public BlockchainETH

