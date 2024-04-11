ENA

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure.

NameENA

RankNo.46

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0006%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.29%

Circulation Supply5,820,312,500

Max Supply0

Total Supply15,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.5169718881109548,2024-04-11

Lowest Price0.19527090297328784,2024-09-06

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionEthena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

