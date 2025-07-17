ERA

Caldera is The Internet of Rollups, a protocol that’s making crypto faster, cheaper, and more interconnected than ever before. With Caldera, projects launch dedicated blockchains, connected seamlessly—where you can move assets, trade, and interact with apps across chains without friction.

NameERA

RankNo.616

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)9.65%

Circulation Supply148,500,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1485%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.002420427794785,2025-07-17

Lowest Price0.2158036236564075,2025-11-14

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionCaldera is The Internet of Rollups, a protocol that’s making crypto faster, cheaper, and more interconnected than ever before. With Caldera, projects launch dedicated blockchains, connected seamlessly—where you can move assets, trade, and interact with apps across chains without friction.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.