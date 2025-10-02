ETAN

Etarn (ETAN) is a Web3 sustainability project that transforms public sanitation into a self-sustaining ecosystem through its innovative “Toilet-to-Earn” model.

NameETAN

RankNo.2048

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.75%

Circulation Supply84,178,362

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0841%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09926169822293524,2025-10-02

Lowest Price0.011063086493606558,2025-11-21

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionEtarn (ETAN) is a Web3 sustainability project that transforms public sanitation into a self-sustaining ecosystem through its innovative “Toilet-to-Earn” model.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.