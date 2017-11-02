ETN

Electroneum is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain, catering to 4+ million users worldwide. The network boasts transaction speeds of just 5 seconds with instant finality and potentially the lowest smart contract fees available. Powered by the IBFT consensus mechanism and supported by known validators (targeting universities and Web3 infrastructure companies), the network is incredibly fast, secure and energy efficient.

NameETN

RankNo.725

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply17,979,817,604.56

Max Supply21,000,000,000

Total Supply17,979,817,604.56

Circulation Rate0.8561%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.23623399436473846,2017-11-02

Lowest Price0.001296283350169341,2023-12-19

Public BlockchainETN

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

