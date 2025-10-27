EVAA

EVAA is a Telegram-native open-sourced decentralized liquidity protocol on TON Blockchain that allows users to act as depositors, earning passive income by providing liquidity, or as borrowers, who can secure overcollateralised loans.

NameEVAA

RankNo.1231

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)55,77%

Circulation Supply6 617 972

Max Supply50 000 000

Total Supply50 000 000

Circulation Rate0.1323%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High13.61297177645488,2025-10-27

Lowest Price0.6084164538042449,2025-12-19

Public BlockchainBSC

