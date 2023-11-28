F3

Friend3 is a leading social dApp where anyone can make friends and profits in the Web3 world. We're revolutionizing the social monetization landscape by offering customizable pay-per-group communities and introducing a decentralized donation mechanism, enabling passive income for all. This boosts direct financial incentives for content creators, thereby completing the creator economy's ecological loop.

NameF3

RankNo.4234

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1514870303257766,2023-11-28

Lowest Price0.003369413794181698,2025-05-05

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

