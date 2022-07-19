FANC

fanC Token(FANC) is a reward-type blockchain project for creators and users who use the short-form content platform CELEBe. Creators and users can also experience a new environment to promote and trade NFT content as a service to share everyday moments and receive platform activity rewards. In addition, it provides access to exclusive NFT content created by influencers, Metaverse, and various blockchain-based services such as Watch to Earn, Staking (DeFi), and Governance.

NameFANC

RankNo.1314

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply1,268,635,649.07

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6343%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.399394243120854,2022-07-19

Lowest Price0.00315495771500025,2025-03-11

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionfanC Token(FANC) is a reward-type blockchain project for creators and users who use the short-form content platform CELEBe. Creators and users can also experience a new environment to promote and trade NFT content as a service to share everyday moments and receive platform activity rewards. In addition, it provides access to exclusive NFT content created by influencers, Metaverse, and various blockchain-based services such as Watch to Earn, Staking (DeFi), and Governance.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
FANC/USDT
FANC
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FANC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
FANC/USDT
FANC
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FANC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...