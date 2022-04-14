FASTER

Archer Hunter stands at the intersection of fast-paced action gameplay and the innovative capabilities of blockchain technology. Our mission is not only to deliver an immersive, skill-based RPG experience, but also to build a sustainable ecosystem where players, creators, and partners can actively participate, contribute, and benefit.

NameFASTER

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,500,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSEIEVM

IntroductionArcher Hunter stands at the intersection of fast-paced action gameplay and the innovative capabilities of blockchain technology. Our mission is not only to deliver an immersive, skill-based RPG experience, but also to build a sustainable ecosystem where players, creators, and partners can actively participate, contribute, and benefit.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
FASTER/USDT
Archer Hunter
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (FASTER)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
FASTER/USDT
--
--
‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (FASTER)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...