FDUSD

First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a 1:1 USD-backed stablecoin issued by First Digital Labs, the brand name of FD121 Limited. The FDUSD stablecoin is backed on a 1:1 basis by one U.S. Dollar or asset of equivalent fair value, held in accounts of regulated financial institutions in Asia. Independent reserve audits are published monthly. FDUSD is currently available on Ethereum, BNB Chain,and Sui.

NameFDUSD

RankNo.57

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0004%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)271.90%

Circulation Supply1,622,416,534.42075

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,622,416,534.42075

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.0595932045403598,2023-07-29

Lowest Price0.8811103424050479,2025-04-02

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionFirst Digital USD (FDUSD) is a 1:1 USD-backed stablecoin issued by First Digital Labs, the brand name of FD121 Limited. The FDUSD stablecoin is backed on a 1:1 basis by one U.S. Dollar or asset of equivalent fair value, held in accounts of regulated financial institutions in Asia. Independent reserve audits are published monthly. FDUSD is currently available on Ethereum, BNB Chain,and Sui.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
FDUSD/USDT
First Digital USD
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FDUSD)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
FDUSD/USDT
First Digital USD
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FDUSD)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...