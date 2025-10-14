FLK

The Platform is an AI social platform enabling users to generate and enhance content with AI and share it on social media. It is among the first social platforms that incorporates both AI and blockchain to create unique new social experiences.

NameFLK

RankNo.1958

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5.65%

Circulation Supply20,000,000

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6289933396082115,2025-10-14

Lowest Price0.05068899718068225,2025-12-31

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionThe Platform is an AI social platform enabling users to generate and enhance content with AI and share it on social media. It is among the first social platforms that incorporates both AI and blockchain to create unique new social experiences.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.