FLZ

As the ultimate Web2-Web3 entertainment powerhouse Fellaz fuses traditional media, blockchain, and AI to power immersive fan experiences and unlock creator potential worldwide.

NameFLZ

RankNo.252

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.98%

Circulation Supply471,874,940

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2359%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High7.031902618598005,2024-05-28

Lowest Price0.08700985391066055,2025-08-30

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAs the ultimate Web2-Web3 entertainment powerhouse Fellaz fuses traditional media, blockchain, and AI to power immersive fan experiences and unlock creator potential worldwide.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.