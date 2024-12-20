FOMO

FOMO is the first AI Agent, multi chain token launcher on SOL with more chains coming. Combining a bonding curve launch model with viral clicker airdrop games.

NameFOMO

RankNo.1621

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply99 987 000 000

Max Supply0

Total Supply99 987 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.001112507432639462,2024-12-20

Lowest Price0.000010031977848984,2025-03-23

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionFOMO is the first AI Agent, multi chain token launcher on SOL with more chains coming. Combining a bonding curve launch model with viral clicker airdrop games.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.