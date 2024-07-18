FOXSY

FOXSY AI supports the advancement of AI & robotics via web3 technology & culture.

NameFOXSY

RankNo.1030

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,12%

Circulation Supply661 195 673

Max Supply1 978 082 104

Total Supply1 976 015 648

Circulation Rate0.3342%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.12274402857611348,2024-07-18

Lowest Price0.018757144465233647,2025-05-28

Public BlockchainEGLD

Sector

Social Media

