Fautor redefines the Creator Economy based on Blockchain technology. As a blockchain arm of Fantrie platform, The Fautor Foundation newly defines NFT as Neo Fan Tracker, maximizing blockchain technology to provide a new fandom community experience for creators and fans. Fantrie is the most largest creators-fans platform in South Korea. Over 1,500 creators, more than 1 million users actively use the service. Every top tier Korean streamers, creators, idols use Fantrie for their own fandom.

