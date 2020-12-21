FXS

Frax is a fractional stabilization coin. The Frax protocol introduced the world to the concept of a cryptocurrency, partly backed by collateral and partly stable by algorithms

NameFXS

RankNo.172

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)18.78%

Circulation Supply90,727,526.36660138

Max Supply99,681,495.59113361

Total Supply99,681,495.59113361

Circulation Rate0.9101%

Issue Date2020-12-21 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High42.67301505828751,2022-04-03

Lowest Price1.2509860587875596,2025-03-11

Public BlockchainETH

