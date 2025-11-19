GAIB

GAIB is the economic layer for AI infrastructure, bringing compute and robotic economies on-chain. By tokenizing enterprise-grade GPUs and robotics assets with their cashflows, GAIB unlocks capital for neo-cloud, data centers, and robotics innovators while providing investors direct access to AI infra investments and real yields.

NameGAIB

RankNo.1356

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.90%

Circulation Supply204,831,667

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2048%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.280400180508391,2025-11-19

Lowest Price0.020330277488685006,2026-01-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionGAIB is the economic layer for AI infrastructure, bringing compute and robotic economies on-chain. By tokenizing enterprise-grade GPUs and robotics assets with their cashflows, GAIB unlocks capital for neo-cloud, data centers, and robotics innovators while providing investors direct access to AI infra investments and real yields.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.