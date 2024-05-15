GAME2

GameBuild is a next-generation game infrastructure with powerful toolkits, bringing a brand new economics and experience for Gamers, Developers and Advertisers

NameGAME2

RankNo.490

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply17,542,570,036

Max Supply21,419,639,400

Total Supply21,419,639,400

Circulation Rate0.8189%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.009297992215811303,2024-05-15

Lowest Price0.002651242955340418,2024-07-05

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.