GHIBLI

Everyone can use AI to generate anime-style images representing Hayao Miyazaki's Ghibli aesthetic.

NameGHIBLI

RankNo.1574

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1,29%

Circulation Supply999 887 350,965859

Max Supply0

Total Supply999 887 350,965859

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04149693883334753,2025-03-28

Lowest Price0.002744050384351501,2025-05-24

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionEveryone can use AI to generate anime-style images representing Hayao Miyazaki's Ghibli aesthetic.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.