GHX

GamerCoin (GHX) powers the GamerHash ecosystem, enabling over 760,000 gamers to monetize their idle CPU/GPU power by sharing their computing resources for AI (DePIN), 3D renderings, and crypto mining. GamerCoin is a well-established GameFi token that has been on the market since 2020. It is supported by top Web3 projects and boasts a buzzing South Korean.

NameGHX

RankNo.792

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.15%

Circulation Supply649,965,123.3557609

Max Supply808,000,000

Total Supply808,000,000

Circulation Rate0.8044%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.86724495,2021-04-16

Lowest Price0.004504326610072382,2023-06-16

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionGamerCoin (GHX) powers the GamerHash ecosystem, enabling over 760,000 gamers to monetize their idle CPU/GPU power by sharing their computing resources for AI (DePIN), 3D renderings, and crypto mining. GamerCoin is a well-established GameFi token that has been on the market since 2020. It is supported by top Web3 projects and boasts a buzzing South Korean.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.