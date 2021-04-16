GHX

GamerCoin (GHX) powers the GamerHash ecosystem, enabling over 760,000 gamers to monetize their idle CPU/GPU power by sharing their computing resources for AI (DePIN), 3D renderings, and crypto mining. GamerCoin is a well-established GameFi token that has been on the market since 2020. It is supported by top Web3 projects and boasts a buzzing South Korean.

NameGHX

RankNo.792

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.15%

Circulation Supply649,965,123.3557609

Max Supply808,000,000

Total Supply808,000,000

Circulation Rate0.8044%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.86724495,2021-04-16

Lowest Price0.004504326610072382,2023-06-16

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionGamerCoin (GHX) powers the GamerHash ecosystem, enabling over 760,000 gamers to monetize their idle CPU/GPU power by sharing their computing resources for AI (DePIN), 3D renderings, and crypto mining. GamerCoin is a well-established GameFi token that has been on the market since 2020. It is supported by top Web3 projects and boasts a buzzing South Korean.

Sector

Social Media

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
GHX/USDT
GamerCoin
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GHX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
